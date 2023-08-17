FromNadja Zinsmeister close

A new study has comprehensively analyzed and reconstructed the genome of glacier man “Ötzi”. Now his story has to be rewritten again.

Leipzig – With the help of a new genome analysis, researchers have discovered that the glacier man Ötzi looked very different when he was alive than previously thought. Bald, dark eyes and very dark skin he is said to have had. In addition, he probably came from the Middle East. The story of Ötzi had to be rewritten in November.

New gene study comes to a surprising result: Ötzi came from the Middle East

For their investigation, a research team from Germany, Italy and Austria carried out DNA sequencing of Ötzi’s genome and published the results in the specialist journal Cell Genomics published. According to this, more than 91 percent of the genome of the Stone Age mummy comes from Anatolian immigrants and thus from those farmers who came to Europe from the Middle East around 8,000 to 9,000 years ago. They also brought the hitherto unknown agriculture to Europe. Ötzi himself lived around 3,250 BC in the Tyrolean Alps.

The undated handout from the South Tyrol Museum of Archeology in Bozen shows the previous reconstruction of the glacier man Ötzi. © South Tyrol Museum of Archeology/Ochsenreiter/dpa

The remaining nine percent of Ötzi’s genome, on the other hand, comes from European foragers. The research team therefore assumes that the glacier man lived in a relatively isolated population in the Alps and had little contact with other European groups. “Genetically, it looks as if its ancestors came directly from Anatolia,” says co-author Johannes Krause, director at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig.

Ötzi came from the Middle East – his appearance was also very different from what was previously thought

In contrast to what has often been reconstructed, Ötzi also had fairly dark skin according to the analysis, much darker than the complexion of today’s southern Europeans. The researchers rule out that his skin only darkened over the millennia in the ice. In addition, Ötzi is said to have had hardly any hair. This is also not due to being stored in the ice, but to the fact that the glacier man had a genetic tendency to hair loss and was therefore probably bald at an advanced stage.

The mummy of the famous Ötzi, which is located in the South Tyrolean Archeology Museum, has so far been incorrectly reconstructed. Graphics usually show the man with light skin and long hair while he was alive, instead of dark-eyed and black-haired. That will not change immediately in the museum either: “We will not adapt the reconstruction right away,” said press spokeswoman Katharina Hersel to the German Press Agency. The hereditary factors can be clearly analyzed, but the research team is cautious about the probability “whether, when and to what extent these hereditary factors will show up during a person’s lifetime.” (nz/dpa)

List of rubrics: © South Tyrol Museum of Archeology/Ochsenreiter/dpa