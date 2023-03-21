Politics | Basic Finns was the most popular party in the youth elections

A record number of votes were cast in the youth elections this year, a total of 90,435.

Young Basic Finns have become the most popular party in the elections. If the young people were allowed to decide, Perussuomalaiset would get 18.2 percent of the votes, the coalition would get 13.1 percent of the votes, and the Sdp would get 13 percent of the votes.

The seats would be distributed in such a way that the Fundamental Finns would get 46 seats in the parliament, the coalition 31 seats and the Sdp 29 seats.

The average age of young MPs elected in the elections was 42.9 years. 90,435 votes were cast in the youth elections. 5,068 rejected votes were cast, i.e. 5.6 percent of all votes.

Youth elections are a national voting event in elementary schools, high schools, vocational schools and other youth activities. The electoral district is determined according to the address of the educational institution, and all young people under the age of 18 are entitled to vote.

The youth elections were held this year from 6 to 17. March.

A record number of votes were cast this year. In the Youth elections organized in connection with the 2015 parliamentary elections, 59,403 votes were cast, and in 2019, 62,935 votes were cast. From 2019, the number of votes increased by 43.7 percent.