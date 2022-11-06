Before you enter the entrance to the gallery, you are faced with a brown tiled stairway, which leads to the glass door, which opens with two transparent arms in an automatic way, and then you are greeted by smiling faces, indicating where you want to go.

In the spacious courtyard there are lined carts of estates selling food of various shapes, types and types.

You pass through the courtyard with faces, scenes, and pictures that lead you to a series of publishing houses organized in tight rows, and a man or woman stands in front of each house, inviting you to honor them by choosing and buying what you want from books, and you are coming from long distances still panting and looking for somewhere to accumulate Tired of the body, your bones sitting on a chair that absorbs your fatigue, making you feel breathless.

You go to the nearest house, and white sofas are waiting for you, like giant gulls that have landed their passengers, and some men and women rest on their white skin. You only have to come down to enjoy some comfort, and sip from the cups of coffee available to every visitor and every passerby, among these corridors full of book titles.

After the break, you feel the pleasure of people gathering at a book fair, for it is the best companion that gives you strength of self, and satisfies your eagerness to receive your pleasant language. Philosophy, which is a lot in book fairs, because it represents – that is, philosophy – the pattern in our lives at the present time, after we were liberated from theories of prevention at the hands of groups of closed windows.

Today, thanks to the flourishing politics of consciousness, we find ourselves in front of a river of ideas that lead us to a world that is bright, flowing with love as well as life.

The reality of the Sharjah International Book Fair is a second shining in our lives after the shining of our pious desert sun, as it drops its golden threads on our consciousness.

The radiance of Professor Ahmed Al Ameri, Director of the Sharjah Book Authority, who is the mover and darker of silk threads in this exhibition, was an inspiring glow, indicating that our country is moving towards the book, its affair, its art, and its shipment, and Sharjah is always at the heart of the cultural event thanks to the wisdom and acumen of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, this triumphant march of our local culture, which is part of the global culture march, confirms that we are present in the human scene with strength and daring.

Thanks to those who enlighten our lives with the culture of love, and the book of knowledge.