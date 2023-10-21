Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1) was launched, hosted by Mubadala Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Challenge Week.

The launch of the tournament, which was organized by the International Vision Sports Management Company (IVSM), was a success that exceeded expectations, and ignited the enthusiasm of the audience, who became eager to know what entertainment and excitement it might bring in its upcoming sessions, as the event attracted a remarkable turnout from combat sports fans after selling out all tickets, and provided them with an innovative and unprecedented experience, characterized by the combination of skilled ju-jitsu techniques and the ferocity of mixed martial arts.

The tournament recorded 14 strong matches with the participation of an elite group of 28 male and female athletes from various parts of the world, where the players demonstrated the highest levels of professionalism and skill in an atmosphere characterized by friendliness and sportsmanship. This tournament paints a bright picture of the good organization and innovation that has always distinguished the sporting events hosted by Abu Dhabi, and constitutes a mark. A milestone in the history of Jiu-Jitsu and Grappling, marking the beginning of a new era of sports fun and excitement in the heart of the combat sports capital of the world.

Neiman Gracie, the famous player from the Bellator tournaments, was able to achieve a landslide victory over Ben Henderson, the former champion of the UFC and WEC competitions, in the main event of the fights without a suit. Gracie entered the fight armed with his family’s ancient heritage in Jiu-Jitsu, to face Henderson, who demonstrated He had unparalleled skill in escaping from his opponent’s tight fists during the various rounds of the match, but Gracie had the upper hand in executing the submission, in a way that dazzled the audience and ignited the stands with cheers.

Commenting on this issue, Gracie said: “I am pleased to achieve victory in this tournament, and I am confident that it will be the leading grappling platform in the world. I did my best in training to get used to the new rules, and I performed well and achieved what I was seeking in ending the fight with submission. It was an exciting experience as a result of the short round time, which prompted me to give everything I had to achieve victory.”

Gracie added: “I was aware of how difficult it was to fight the fight against Henderson because of his prowess and speed on the one hand and the short duration of the rounds on the other hand, but I was determined to finish the fight my way and I succeeded in the end by obtaining the title.”

The main event of the suit matches witnessed a major victory for Isaac Bahense, the leader of the Dream Art team, over Gustavo Batista, a player from the Athos team. Bahense entered the fight based on his record of previous victories over Batista, while his opponent was seeking to take advantage of this opportunity to adjust the balance and win over his rival. Bahensi said: “We both sought to rely on our strengths, as Batista used his prowess in Jiu-Jitsu, but I succeeded in outperforming him, and despite the great challenge, the victory was mine.”

The main event brought together bare-knuckle bouts with Martin Vettori, the Venator FC middleweight title holder.