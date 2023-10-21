The States participating in the South and Southeast Integration Consortium (Cosud) agreed to adopt a series of measures to preserve the Atlantic Forest, including the restoration of 90 hectares of the biome.

This agreement is part of the debates outlined in technical working groups promoted by the seven federation units that participate in the consortium.

The group also established priority actions for action in this area, including the integration of strategies, the use of technologies and methodologies, and geospatial data and information from the States, to increase efficiency in environmental inspection and combat illegal deforestation.



