Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo and the others: Shinobi insider posted an infographic with all acquisitions carried out by these companies over the years last five yearsand from this point of view the dominance of the Redmond house appears clear.

A few minutes after the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, finalized immediately after the confirmation of the green light by the CMA, the images speak clearly and it is the “green” zone that counts greater number of names.

If indeed Activision itself has carried out a series of acquisitions over the years (from Sledgehammer Games to Treyarch, from Beenox to High Moon Studios, from Raven Software to Toys for Bob), Microsoft has not been outdone by incorporating companies such as Ninja Theory, Obsidian into its studios Entertainment, InXile Entertainment and of course Bethesda.