





Saturday (30) was the opening of the return of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The 20th round had four games and 10 goals, an average of 2.5 goals per game.

The first game belonged to the leader Palmeiras. Verdão went to Castelão, in Fortaleza, and scored 2-1 in Ceará. With this victory, which had goals from Dudu and Flaco López, for São Paulo, and Mendoza, for Vozão, coach Abel Ferreira’s team reached 42 points. Ceará occupies the 13th position with 24 points.

Next, Palmeiras opens a week full of important challenges. On Wednesday (3), at Mineirão, he will face Atlético Mineiro in the opening of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América and, on Sunday (7), he will play with Goiás, in São Paulo, for the Brasileirão. Ceará returns to the field on Wednesday (3) to face São Paulo at Morumbi for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. For the Brasileirão, he plays on Saturday (6th) with Botafogo at the Nilton Santos stadium.

Timão beats Botafogo at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians entered the field soon after Palmeiras’ victory was defined. And, thus, Timão had the obligation to beat Botafogo to keep the distance by four points to the top of the table. And it did. Using a mixed team, Timão made 1 to 0 in the Rio de Janeiro team, with a beautiful goal from striker Gustavo Mosquito in the 26th minute of the initial stage.

Corinthians is runner-up with 38 points and Botafogo is in 12th position with 24 points. On Tuesday (2), the São Paulo team returns to the field to face Flamengo at Neo Química Arena for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals. For the Brazilian, the next appointment will be with Avaí, in Florianópolis, on Saturday (6). Alvinegro from Rio will only play again on Saturday (6th) against Ceará in Rio de Janeiro.

Carioca Rubro-Negro Goleia Dragão

Also for the 20th round, Flamengo thrashed Atlético Goianiense 4-1, at Maracanã, on Saturday night (30). This was the fourth victory in a row for the Rio de Janeiro team in the Brasileirão and put coach Dorival Júnior’s team in the G4 of the tournament. Currently, Rubro-Negro occupies the 4th position with 33 points. The goals were scored by Lázaro, Marinho, Vidal (the Chilean’s first with the Flamengo shirt) and Vitor Hugo for the Cariocas. Wellington Rato cashed for the Dragon. The team from Goiânia remains in the relegation zone, in 18th position with only 17 points.

Both teams have important midweek commitments for international competitions. Flamengo opens the Libertadores quarterfinals against Corinthians on Tuesday (2) in São Paulo. On the same day, Atlético goes to Montevideo to face Nacional for the Copa Sudamericana. In the Brasileirão, Flamengo plays on Saturday (6) against São Paulo at Morumbi and Atlético takes on Bragantino on the same day in Goiânia.

Goiás beats Coritiba in Serrinha

With a goal from top scorer Pedro Raul (his 11th in the tournament), Goiás beat Coritiba 1-0 at Serrinha, in Goiânia, on Saturday afternoon (30). With three more points, the Midwest team reached 25 and jumped to 11th position. Coritiba occupies the 14th place with only 22 points. Goiás’ next game will be against Palmeiras, in São Paulo, on Sunday (7th) and Coritiba will play again against Santos, in Paraná, on Monday (8th).



