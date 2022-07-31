Checo Pérez’s car during the Hungarian Grand Prix. Darko Bandic (AP)

Checo Pérez will go to the holiday break with the umpteenth comeback, but this time it was insufficient. The Mexican driver finished fifth in the Hungarian Grand Prix after starting in eleventh place. Verstappen won the race and established himself as the championship leader, followed by Mercedes’ Hamilton and Russell. Red Bull celebrated on high to stay with the leadership of the World Cup with 396 points compared to 314 for an erratic Ferrari.

The classification did not help Pérez to have a good Sunday as he was unable to qualify for the last round and had to start from eleventh position. Verstappen also struggled and started one place ahead of the Mexican. This Sunday was about climbing positions and being lucky. Checo Pérez charged hard enough to climb over a few places in the first lap, but meeting Verstappen again he was unable to aim higher than ninth.

The Mexican’s Red Bull went into predatory mode to be able to overtake Fernando Alonso on lap seven and Esteban Ocon, his former teammate at Force India, until the ninth lap. The most difficult part was yet to come. Ahead was Lando Norris, McLaren’s chosen one, who was trying not to be overtaken by Hamilton and in the blink of an eye three drivers passed him: Mercedes, Verstappen and Pérez.

From the Red Bull garage they asked Checo Pérez to come out to the pits to find a break for the car on lap 19. The Mexican fell to tenth position and the comeback began again for the Mexican who wanted to aspire to get into the top five . On lap 24, the one from Guadalajara was already sixth. Ahead was a Hamilton, who gave him no hope of being overtaken.

The Mexican once again demonstrated his ability to think about the team rather than its priorities when he passed a flying Verstappen looking to pass Leclerc. The Dutchman made it, but a few kilometers later he lost what he had gained by losing control of the car with 30 laps to go. The Mexican changed tires again at lap 43 and remained in his sixth place. A bad strategy by Leclerc, one more in the season at Ferrari, made the Mexican move up one position. A fifth place that helps Red Bull to lengthen its distance from Ferrari. There was no major surprise for the Latin American, although he managed to recover from a couple of days of practices that were an ordeal. Verstappen, further from Leclerc with 258 points compared to 178, five points more than Pérez. Behind come Russell with 158 and Sainz with 156.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country