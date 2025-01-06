in the name of the father

It is certainly difficult to guess the reasons why the head of state will not attend the first event for the anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco. They say it is a matter of agenda but it is strange that a constitutional king has a public agenda that is not compatible and coordinated with the common agenda of the Government and its purposes. The truth is that it has caused surprise, not because we are naive but because of the damage in terms of reputation that the monarchy inflicts on itself and can accumulate to its disputed legitimacy of origin.

Of course, the head of state is also a king and his thinking and dynastic logic, if he has not fully understood and accepted constitutional logic, may have led him to insist on that old belief that kings have two bodies, at best. Ernst Kantorowicz explained well: corporate separate; in this case, one body due to its condition as constitutional monarch and another body, surrendered and indebted to its dynastic reason and, therefore, faithful to its lineage, in its case born from the abrupt legitimacy of its father, Juan Carlos. And of course, if we mortals owe ourselves to our father, of course he owes all his legitimacy to the seminal character of the monarchy, from parents to children.