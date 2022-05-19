Horizontal: 1. ‘Rutte erased __ every day for years’ 6. Sober housing 10. __ Sachlichkeit 11. Geelen or Lavreysen 13. Do people show themselves 15. Upside down 17. Black and white predator 18. Former island 23. Million Years __, Adele 24. Brittle road surface 25† Antwerp attraction 27. Error 30. ‘__ makes an unexpected visit to Israel and Palestinians’ 32. Own transport 33. Is Margaret of Constantine 34. Indonesian area in Utrecht

Vertical: 1. Bank 2. Is it today, for example 3. A Boy Named __, Johnny 4. Powerful cartoon character 5. mixed drink 6. Grumble in the bin 7. My __ is Truealbum by Elvis Costello 8. Would love to join Sonneveld 9. ‘__ in eye puts an end to Girmay’s participation in the Giro’ 12. reducer 14. Is in the joints 16. aka Che 19. Fits for money or room 20. You sit comfortably on it 21. Fits for mountains or oil 22. Inland vessel 26. wine month 28. Please 29. Thus the chicken 31. there is more

Solution puzzle May 18. Horizontal: 2. BEO 4. ANGLE 9. AAL 11. DOOR 12. GORE 14. CROCE 16. MACBETH 18. APES 19. NORS 20. LETTUCE 23. URE 25. IKAT 27. IJLST 30. RIMING PAIR 32. MAAD 33. ENER 34. DEPP 35. GRANDMA 36. COUNSELS 37. DUN Vertical: 1. JOBS 2. BLOSSOMS 3. ODE 4. GAY COUPLES 5. ARARAT 6. KGB 7. SOES 8. MEAT DAY 10. ARP 13. RTL 15. CSI 17. CSU 21. RIA 22. GLUE 24. RHINE 26. QUAY 28. LAON 29. SAM 31. PRE 32. SPD In the middle: SIR PAUL