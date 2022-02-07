They call him “the hero of the desert”, but his real name is Ali Sahraoui. Expert digger who offered his service to save Rayan

The man in the photos is called Ali Sahraoui and he has become famous in the last days as “the hero of the desert”. His story reminded Italians that of Angelo Licheri and little Alfredino Rampi.

Ali Sahraoui is a 50 year old man, a grandfather and an experienced digger. After learning the news of little Rayan, who fell into the well, he left Erfoud and crossed almost all of Morocco, to reach the place of the accident.

He showed up in a blue sweater, long pants and leather shoes and he has offered his experience as a digger. Day and night, this hero worked tirelessly. He stopped only to eat something or drink and every time he came out of that hole in the “heart of the mountain”, all those present they cheered.

His photos, also made into memes, have become the symbol of Morocco and the tragedy of little Rayan.

Credit: Abdellatif El ayyady

In the last few hours, Ali Sahraoui also excavated a bare hands. He entered the crater on Friday, more or less at 6 pm, only to leave it on Saturday, once the operation was over.

Videos on the web also show how thousands of passersby have shouted out loud Sahraoui’s name, to encourage him not to give up.

Today he is remembered as the one who has cleaned with care the last meters of sand between Rayan and the rescuers.

Unfortunately, despite the incredible work of those heroes, the child He did not make it.

At the end of the operation, the news was spread that he was alive and that they were being transported in an ambulance. But soon after, the heartbreaking news arrived. The King of Morocco phoned Rayan’s parents to give them the condolence.

The injuries and fractures sustained with the fall, including to the head, were fatal for the little one.

Ali Sahraoui will always remember the last moments while he was digging with his bare hands and the exact second they reached little Rayan.