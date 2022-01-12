The Rossoneri have not found victory in the last four games played in the cup, but have reached the quarterfinals for 12 consecutive editions

Pause from the Scudetto race for Milan, the Italian Cup arrives. The Rossoneri enter the tournament in the round of 16 and host Genoa. The question arises: will the former Andriy Shevchenko have time to set foot at the Meazza as coach of the Grifone? The Ukrainian’s position is far from sure, after the home knockout against Spezia: the rossoblù are penultimate in the standings with 12 points, Salernitana has 11 but played two fewer games. In front there is Cagliari at 16, then Venice at 17 but with a challenge to recover.

Here Milan – Milan instead started 2022 well: two wins, against Rome (2-1 at San Siro) and Venice (3-0 away). Considering also the 4-2 on the Empoli field last December 22, there are three consecutive successes of the Rossoneri who must break a small negative streak in the Italian Cup: no victory in the last four games played, with three draws and one defeat. Last year, in fact, the victory only on penalties against Turin and the defeat against Inter came, while the last two matches of 2019/20 ended in a draw in the semifinals against Juventus, with the bianconeri reaching the final.

Previous – Milan and Genoa have met five times in their history in the Italian Cup: the balance is two wins for the Rossoneri, two draws and one victory for the Grifone. To find the only success of the rossoblùs, you have to go back to the 1936/37 season, in the replay of the semi-final: the Ligurians then won the competition. Milan have passed the round of 16 in all the last 12 editions of the tournament, while Genoa have been eliminated in the last 13 occasions in which they have reached this point: the last quarter-finals played by the rossoblù date back to the 1991/92 season. . Not only. Grifone have only won two of their last 13 away games in the Italian Cup, with nine defeats.

