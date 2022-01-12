2023 will be the year of the big binge of manufacturers at the start, Ferrari also included in the Hypercar class (together with Audi and Porsche), but in the meantime 2022 will represent a tasty appetizer, certainly richer than the 2021 just filed. The WEC, the World Endurance Championship, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of its birth, today announced the list of entries for the 2022 season, a list that records important entries.

The Hypercar class will see the start six cars from four different manufacturers, with Peugeot joining Toyota, Alpine and Glickenhaus. The LMP2 class will see 15 cars at the start, never so many, including the Oreca of Prema Powerteam which will line up in collaboration with Iron Lynx Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Lorenzo Colombo. News also in the GTE-Pro where Chevrolet joins Porsche and Ferrari on a permanent basis and not only in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the GTE-Am class, on the other hand, there will be 13 crews at the start. It should be emphasized that a 100% renewable fuel developed by the supplier Total will be used.

“The announcement of the entry list for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship is always a highly anticipated moment – declared the President of the FIA Mohammed Bin Sulayem – the championship continues to grow and the 2022 entry list perfectly reflects this trend. The overall quality of the grill has risen. The Hypercar class continues its path and already in 2023 will see many other manufacturers at the start. All of this is very encouraging ”.

“I can’t wait to attend the Sebring Mille Miglia scheduled for March 18th – declared the president of the ACO Pierre Fillon – the WEC has certainly come of age as it celebrates 10 years of activity and the starting grid is certainly fierce and of a high level. I am also very proud of the fact that a 100% renewable biofuel will be used, Excellium 100, the result of Total research. I wish all the competitors to have a great season ”.