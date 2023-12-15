Al-Ahly completely excelled during the match, and was close to achieving a historic victory with a major result, but it wasted several goals when the result indicated a 3-0 lead, before Al-Ittihad scored a goal in counted time instead of stoppage time at the end of the match.

An impressive start

Al-Ahly started the match in an impressive manner after controlling the ball and threatening the owners’ goal until they succeeded in getting a penalty kick in the 22nd minute, from which Ali Maaloul scored the first goal.

Al-Ahly added the second goal in the second half after a wonderful shot from its star, Hussein Al-Shahat, in the 59th minute, with a right-footed shot to the goalkeeper’s opposite corner.

Al-Ahly documented its great superiority with the third goal in the 62nd minute, with a goal by its star Imam Ashour, who translated teamwork between the players with several passes that gave him the ball in front of the goal without his goalkeeper.

Benzema succeeded in registering his name among the scorers of the match with a goal in the 90th minute + 2 after a ball fell from El-Shenawy following a header, making up for the goal he missed by missing a penalty kick in the first half.

Record

Al-Ahly continued its record numbers in the Club World Cup, qualifying for the semi-finals for the fourth time in a row, as the first club in history to achieve that achievement.

Al-Ahly won two bronze medals in its last three participations in the Club World Cup, and aspires to win a new medal when it faces Brazilian Fluminense in the semi-finals.

Egyptian supremacy

Al-Ahly Club continued its superiority over Saudi clubs in the Club World Cup recently, as it previously won 4-0 over Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup in the bronze medal match.

Al-Ahly’s victory over Al-Ittihad by three in the city of Jeddah comes in response to the Tigers’ victory in 2005 with a goal by Mohamed Nour over the African champion in the World Cup in Japan.

El-Shenawy's brilliance

The Egyptian international goalkeeper, who was nominated for the CAF Award for Best Goalkeeper in Africa before Moroccan Yassine Bono won it, continued his brilliance in the Club World Cup by saving a penalty kick from French star Karim Benzema in the first half.

The last tournament had witnessed similar brilliance from El-Shenawy when he saved a penalty kick against Real Madrid, executed by Croatian Luka Modric, in a match that the Spanish giants won 4-1.

Arab top scorer

With his goal against Al-Ittihad, Al-Masry Adel Hussein Al-Shahat equaled the number of his club legend Mohamed Abu Trika, and Saudi Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dosari, with 4 goals in the Club World Cup.

Hussein Al-Shahat now shares the title of top scorer for the Arabs in the World Cup with Abu Trika and Al-Dosari, and he has a chance to hold the number, as Al-Ahly has guaranteed to play two matches in the tournament, by competing in the semi-finals and then the final match or the match for third place.