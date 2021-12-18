The metaverse was born in fiction, but it is almost our reality. A space like the Internet, but with a capacity for interaction and a sense of presence much greater than what is found today on the Internet. It allows the user to put on glasses, interact and move within a virtual world and with the psychological perception that they are really in that world.

In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze with solvent voices the challenges and risks posed by this technological revolution. In the metaverse, a user can design a digital avatar, as if it were a video game character. Through the eyes of your avatar, you could experience a digital reality as active and engaging as physical. Some futurists believe that in a short time we will be able to attend medical consultations or classes there.

They accompany us in this program:

-Thomas Huchon, journalist presenter of ‘Anti-conspiracy’ in the LCI chain and specialist of social networks.

-Israel Ayala, journalist specialized in new technologies.

-Benjamin Sebagh, developer of metaverse marketing projects.