Great game at the Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium that a football fan cannot miss. The confrontation between Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid did not have a high level of play, but a great intensity in each duel, and a lot of emotion until the end.
The game started very stuck. Atlético de Madrid gave up the ball and Sevilla could not reach the area, but Rakitic decided to unblock the situation. The Croat invented a shot from outside the area to the squad after fifteen minutes and beat Oblak to give the home team the advantage. Atlético de Madrid continued with the plan, and did not generate many chances, but neither did they suffer against a Sevilla that looked comfortable with the ball and the result in their favor.
Atlético de Madrid knew that the game was going to be long and even in the first half took advantage of a corner to tie with a great header from Felipe that put the equalizer before the break.
In the second half, at the beginning, the game started the same, with a Sevilla that seemed comfortable with the draw, but Cholo took out Joao Félix and Cunha to change the face of his team and he did. The Portuguese revolutionized the game and Atlético de Madrid began to move the ball with great discretion, reaching the Sevilla area with danger. Joao Félix and Lemar began to make plays in three quarters of the court and Sevilla could only lock themselves in to stop them. However, football does not only win with chances, you have to put them in and Atlético was not able to score.
Who if he was able to score was Sevilla with a goal in 88 from Ocampos after a rebound on the post in a corner kick. The goal gave victory to the Hisapalense team, which with one game less, is the only one that seems to continue in the fight for La Liga.
