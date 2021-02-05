The Ministry of Education organized, through its electronic training platform, a training week for teachers, students and community members, under the title “You are the future week.” The ministry stated on “Telegram” that 21.3 thousand participants in the four training workshops, “How to plan for your future”, “Unlimited Ambition”, “How to build a strong personality”, and “Unlimited Ambition” that were presented in English. She emphasized that the workshops aim to provide support for all to develop their skills, and support their rehabilitation to raise their practical efficiency, through trainers with expertise.





