Zelensky pressing on the West: “Give us more weapons”

The foreign ministers of the 7 most industrialized countries have called for “a ceasefire” that facilitates “the release of the hostages” held by Hamas and helps the Palestinian people. This was announced in Munich by the head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani, who on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference chaired the first meeting of the Italian presidency. “We ask for the immediate suspension of the fighting, both to guarantee the release of the Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas, and to help Palestinian civilians and allow aid to enter,” Tajani said, underlining that the interest is the protection of all civilians, “Israelis and Palestinians, especially women and children.”

USA, Canada, France, GB, Germany, Japan and Italy have also renewed their military, economic and financial support towards Ukraineto. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr, was in the Bavarian capital Zelensky, who warned NATO against continuing to delay the delivery of weapons. Just hours after withdrawing his men from the town of Avdiivka, the town in Donetsk defended tooth and nail for months, Zelensky said that keeping Ukraine short of weapons – particularly artillery and long-range ones radius – will allow millions of refugees to return home and Kiev's troops to reconquer the country.

Angered by the fact that Republicans close to Trump in the US Congress are hindering the shipment of weapons, Zelensky invited the tycoon – who says that if re-elected he will put an end to the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours” – to go to Kiev and visit the front with him, “to see the real war, not the one on Instagram”. On the same line, the US vice president, Kamala Harris, said that “there is only one plan A”; and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called on the US Congress to keep “what it promised” to Ukraine and decide “as soon as possible” on military aid to Kiev.

It was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who put pressure on the Europeans: they must do more, because a victory for Russia “would encourage all the autocrats of the world”. Even the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU “must spend more, better and 'more European'”: in the last year there has been an increase in defense spending of 20%.” but it is not enough.” But above all, surprisingly, von der Leyen announced that, if she is reconfirmed in the position after the European elections, she will establish an EU “Defense” commissioner. A proposal that immediately received Tajani's applause. “Without European defense we cannot be equal protagonists in NATO, we cannot carry out an effective foreign policy”.

Tajani, on behalf of the G7, also urged Russia “not to cross certain limits into space”, after Washington warned of the “serious threat” posed by Russia's development of a nuclear weapon against satellites.

Towards the agreement with Italy for post-war military and economic aid

According to what Repubblica writes, another theme also emerged at the press conference. “Zelensky was fresh yesterday from two important agreements signed with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along the lines of what was signed already in January with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The three major European powers have granted Kiev future bilateral security guarantees and long-term financial aid. In other words, one military and economic shield that will extend beyond the end of the conflict with Moscow”.

As Repubblica explains, “the question that emerged yesterday in the press conference, addressed to Tajani, was: and Italy? The minister did not respond directly but Farnesina sources maintain that an agreement on security could arrive shortly, perhaps already on the occasion of the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion, on 24 February, when Giorgia Meloni convened a virtual G7″ .

And Repubblica continues: “The other issue that emerged in the discussion with reporters is that of Italy's modest contribution to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. According to the Kiel Institut fuer Weltwirtschaft which regularly updates these data, compared to 17.7 billion in aid guaranteed so far by Germany or the 42.22 billion from the USA, Italy is in the queue with its 670 million euros, actually together with France, which has guaranteed just 640. But the fact that Rome does not reveal the true extent of its contribution to Kiev, which according to diplomatic sources is even double the official figure, is an open secret.”