It is often too easy to joke over and over again about the state of the Belgian road surface and the way they maintain it. But often it happens by itself: then we just state the facts, and the joke forms itself. This is also the case with the latest road project in Belgium. The road authorities simply plan for eight years of misery and traffic jams.

It concerns the Viaduct of Vilvoorde near Brussels – one of the busiest traffic points in Western Europe. This is a structure from 1978 that should last 100 years. However, it is already due for major renovations in 2023. The project to get the viaduct fresh again would take no less than eight years. For the first three years, the lanes will be narrowed and the speed reduced to 50. And that’s just the beginning.

Five years of misery

From 2027, one lane will be closed at a time, which means that ‘much inconvenience’ is expected. And that for five years. Imagine that you already know that you will have to be stuck in traffic to work for the next eight years. Quite spicy. Incidentally, this is already the method with the fewest traffic jams, because in alternative scenarios even more lanes would be closed.

The viaduct is 1,700 meters long and stands on 22 pillars. The steel is said to be tired, but the concrete has also been affected by melt water and road salt. Asbestos must also be removed. Because they are busy anyway, new asphalt will be put on the bridge right away, which should be quieter. If you assume 180 working days in a year, they renovate 1.1 meters per day.

Another ten years of traffic jams at Brussels?

It may get even worse, because Belgium also wants to redecorate the Brussels Ring, it reports VRT. This work should take at least ten years. And anyone who has ever driven in the morning or evening near Brussels knows how bad the traffic jams are there. When they’re done, they can probably start over at the front.

It is not yet known when the work will start in Brussels. Work on the Vilvoorde Viaduct should start in August. In any case, it is certain that it will be a hassle on the Brussels Ring for at least the next ten years. Maybe move closer to work?