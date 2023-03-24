Home page politics

Actually, the end of combustion engines from 2035 in the EU should have been decided long ago. But the federal government made additional demands at the last moment.

Brussels – Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended the federal government’s blockade in the dispute over cars with combustion engines against criticism from European partners. “There is a clear understanding in Europe,” said the SPD politician on Thursday at an EU summit in Brussels. This includes the EU Commission making a proposal as to how vehicles with combustion engines that are operated exclusively with climate-neutral e-fuels can also be approved after 2035. “That’s a consensus.”

However, anyone who listened to other heads of government soon realized that the German approach was at least irritating for some partners, if anything it was anger. Most recently, the FDP in particular ensured that an important climate protection law could not be passed in the EU, according to which only emission-free new cars may be registered in the EU from 2035. The prime minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins, was the clearest. With regard to the German approach, he spoke of a “very, very difficult sign for the future”. It is surprising that a government suddenly decides differently after an agreement has already been reached. Karins warned: “The entire architecture of decision-making would fall apart if we all did that.” Diplomats in Brussels are more vocal behind closed doors. They accuse Germany of a breach of trust.

Debate about combustion engines: German additional demands cause trouble at the EU summit

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel reacted annoyed to the debate on Thursday. Of course you can talk about anything at the summit. But actually the topic is not on the agenda. “It’s not a request concert when we come to Brussels.” And the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, criticized the federal government, pointing out that an agreement could not be reversed.

What happened? It’s about the future of the car as we’ve known it for decades – with a combustion engine that runs on diesel or petrol and emits CO2. Actually, negotiators in the EU states and the European Parliament had already agreed in the autumn on a far-reaching end of combustion engines from 2035. However, Germany traded an addition to the agreement, according to which the EU Commission should submit a proposal on how vehicles that run exclusively on CO2-neutral fuels can be approved after 2035. This refers to so-called e-fuels, i.e. artificial fuels that are produced with green electricity and are climate-neutral.

In the EU Commission, the corresponding paragraph was always read in such a way that special vehicles such as ambulances or fire engines should be affected. According to the Berlin interpretation, however, the e-fuel exception should apply to all vehicles.

Burners off: FDP Minister Wissing calls for a “technology-open” solution

Above all, the FDP wants combustion engines that only use e-fuels to be allowed to be approved after 2035. At the beginning of March, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) withdrew the German approval shortly before the planned final vote and has since repeatedly called for a “legally secure agreement with the EU Commission” for a “technology-neutral” solution.

In Brussels, many have long feared that the entire law on combustion engines could tip over. Because in the meantime other countries have joined the German attitude. Italy, for example, where Giorgia Meloni’s government now reigns. Or Austria. Scholz was demonstratively calm. The talks between the Ministry of Transport and the EU Commission are on the right track. (Michael Winde, Michael Fischer and Marek Majewsky)