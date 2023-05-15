Will Alessia and Jimmy be exposed? A new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” promises to bring big bombs for its chapter 219. As we know, the lovebirds resumed their relationship in the América Televisión series and have kept their love affair a secret, at least from Diego Montalbán, but their plan it could fall off soon. This and more is coming in the next episode. If you do not want to miss it, here is the complete guide for you to see.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×219

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×219?

Chapter 219 of “In the background there is room” will premiere this Monday, May 15. According to the progress presented, we will see that Macarena will break her relationship with Mike Miller. But they will not be the only ones struck by love, as Cristóbal will confront Jimmy after learning that the young Gonzales is still in love with Alessia.

Just speaking of the blonde, Diego Montalbán could discover her kissing the son of ‘Charito’. Will she do it or will Francesca come to the rescue before that happens?

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

You can see the series “Al fondo hay sitio” from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm on the América TV channel, after the “EEG” program, simply by tuning into the open signal of the channel.

Macarena got fed up with Mike always messing with Joel and ended her relationship with him in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

You should know that you have the option of watching the series “Al fondo hay sitio” completely free of charge, live and online. To do so, simply access the official website of América TVGO, an online streaming platform that offers full episodes of previous seasons.

