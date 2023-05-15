“ZAIKIN TORGI”: the cheapest plot for individual housing construction can be purchased in Volgograd

In April 2023, among the million-plus cities of Russia, the cheapest plot with the status of individual housing construction (for individual housing construction) inside the metropolis could be purchased in Volgograd. This was reported to Lente.ru by the experts of the ZAIKIN TORGI project.

According to experts, the cost of the most budgetary facility for individual housing construction was 70 thousand rubles. For the specified amount, it was possible to purchase a plot of 25 acres, located inside the metropolis.

On the contrary, according to the results of the fourth month of this year, experts called Krasnodar the city with a plot for individual housing construction with the most expensive initial price. For the purchase of the cheapest object in this large city, two hundred square meters in size, they asked for an amount of one million rubles.

As for Moscow, the cost of the most affordable plot for individual housing construction in April was 900 thousand rubles for six acres. In St. Petersburg, the cheapest object was estimated at 790 thousand rubles for 4.3 acres. In total, in April 2023, in 16 million-plus cities of the country, more than four thousand plots for individual housing construction were sold, of which 25.5 percent, or more than a thousand, were in Moscow.

In May, specialists from ZAIKIN TORGI came to the conclusion that in April of this year, the cheapest land plot in the Moscow region with the status of individual housing construction could be purchased for 40,000 rubles. For the specified amount, it was possible to purchase an object with an area of ​​18 acres, located 132 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road in the village of Ulyantsevo.