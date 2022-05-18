Less and less is missing for the premiere of the new season of “In the background there is room”, and many details about the cast that will participate in this stage of the series have already been revealed. To the already remembered actors, promising talents are added that will come to give a new face to the production, among them, Karime Scander.

It was recently revealed that the talented actress will be one of the villains who will put the protagonists in trouble. In a note for “La banda del Chino”, the actress told more about the role she will play.

The new villain of “In the background there is room”

Karime Scander He confessed to being a great fan of “In the background there is a place” from the beginning and was encouraged to tell a little more about Alessia, the character he will play in the 2022 season.

In addition, he stated for the cameras that the story will take a turn thanks to the inclusion of new plots and the new cast.

“My character is more on the bad side. They’re going to have fun, they’re going to have a great time. These characters that are entering are going to repower the story and change things a lot”, he told the reporter from “La banda del Chino”.

Who is Karime Scander?

Karime Scander is a young actress who, despite her young age, has already managed to forge a promising career on national television screens. With her 23 years, she has participated in various productions and series that led her to be selected to play a character in the new season of “Al fondo hay lugar”.

He is currently studying communications at the University of Lima and has an extensive legion of followers on social networks, mainly Instagram, where he has more than 174,000 users.

Among the projects in which he has acted are “Two sisters”, “My life without you”, “In the skin of Alicia” and the film “Exchanged”.