The departure of the Chileans will lighten Inter’s wages, Lazio must rebuild because that of the Brazilian will not be the only exit. The Venice center forward also has many offers in the Premier League
It is also the time to say goodbye, which is inevitable. Contracts that expire and those that will end in just over a year: it is normal to make a decision. Lazio is the main field of this topic: it will be Lucas Leiva’s last match, the midfielder should return to Brazil. Luiz Felipe has decided to accept the proposal from Real Betis, a story of a couple of months ago that awaits the official announcement.
#Luiz #Felipe #Henry #Vidal #Sanchez #stories #credits #write
Leave a Reply