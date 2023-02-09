“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful América TV series, revives the hopes that Raúl, Miguel Ignacio and Diego share the scene again.

“In the background there is room 10 “ It came to América Televisión when it was believed that they no longer had anything new to tell and we couldn’t be more wrong. The new chapters of her showed us the impossible return of Claudia Llanos, ‘The Shark Look’, and her dark intentions: the definitive revenge against Francesca Maldini and her family that she formed with the Montalbán.

As part of this plan, the villain decided to adopt the identity of Victoria and became Diego Montalbán’s lover. Jimmy almost discovered her, but did not recognize her and reinforced her meetings with the chef in more closed places where they could get to know each other better.

In one of these conversations, Diego tells him a past anecdote that involved Raúl, Miguel Ignacio and a donkey. After Claudia denied believing this story, the chef reaffirms that it is completely true and that everything happens when they get together.

“Someday I’m going to introduce you to Raúl and Miguel Ignacio so they can corroborate the story,” he tells her, and her expression changes slightly when she remembers their old arguments.

Favorite “AFHS” manly trio. Photo: América TV composition

Diego, Raúl and Miguel Ignacio have shared scenes on several occasions, but they have many more anecdotes that created a furor among fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” because they took advantage of the humorous side of the characters.

The hopes of his return have always been latent since “AFHS” returned to the small screen with its ninth season. Now we have to wait to see if this will come true in the next episodes.