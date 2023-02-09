Miguel Díaz Canel, President of Cuba, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, at the National Palace in 2019. Hector Vivas (Getty Images)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, make clear with the number of their meetings the importance that the bilateral relationship has for them. This Saturday, the Latin American leaders will meet for the fifth time since López Obrador assumed the presidency of Mexico.

The new meeting will be in Campeche. After the official reception, both presidents will go to Naval Region number 7 to meet with the staff of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). The latter, as a gesture of gratitude and collaboration between both leaders. The health sector has been one of the largest poles of union. The shipment of Cuban doctors to Mexico has so far reached the figure of 491, according to information from the IMSS.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, indicated that the leaders will make several visits to the State during Saturday and Sunday. Sources from the Foreign Ministry do not rule out that López Obrador and Díaz-Canel make a visit to a section of the Mayan Train to supervise the import of ballast, stone used for the construction of the track of one of the priority works of the six-year term of the head of the Mexican State . Last January, the Cuban News Agency reported the first shipment of this material from the island with 20,000 tons.

Until now, President López Obrador had already received Díaz-Canel in Mexico three times and had visited him in Cuba once during his tour of Central America and the Caribbean. The leaders met on December 1, 2018, when the left-wing Mexican politician swore as president of Mexico, and invited different heads of state, including Díaz-Canel.

Almost a year later, in October 2019, Díaz-Canel returned to Mexico for an official visit in which both leaders promised to strengthen the relationship between their countries. Although during the pandemic they did not see each other again, the cooperation between the two countries focused on sending doctors to Mexico and the purchase of the Cuban Abdala vaccine. After the health contingency, the Cuban president once again returned to Mexico City as a special guest of López Obrador during the celebrations of the independence of Mexico in 2021.

Finally, in April 2022, the Mexican president traveled to Cuba for an official visit, after visiting Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Belize. López Obrador’s visit to Havana was loaded with symbolism. The Mexican president firmly condemned the US embargo and reaffirmed his defense of the Cuban government, along with Nicaragua and Venezuela, by refusing to attend the Summit of the Americas convened by Joe Biden in Los Angeles since the three Latin American countries were not invited.

