“At the bottom there is room” demonstrated why it is the most successful Peruvian series at the moment, which is why it returned with a season 10 full of emotions. Not only will relations be broken, but others will also begin between the members of the Gonzales and Montalbán families.

As we saw in the last Christmas chapter, “Jaimito” and Alessia finally kissed on Christmas Eve. Both decided to start a relationship, but first they had to break up with their respective partners, which was not as easy as they thought.

What happened in chapter 3 of “AFHS”?

To carry this out, ‘Jaimito’ asks ‘Koky’ and Félix for advice to know exactly what to say and not hurt Kimberly. When he finishes her, she rejects her decision and tells him: “At first, I didn’t know how to value you, and now I like you a lot.” However, the youngest of the Gonzales does not change his mind.

After apologizing for the breakup, he leaves, leaving her crying through tears. The most intriguing was in the last few minutes, when she ends up smiling and planning a retaliation.

On the other hand, Alessia tries to finish off Remo, but she can’t find the strength to carry it out. ‘Jaimito’ will only have to wait for their relationship to stop being secret.

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen through América Televisión. In case you miss it, you can find it on their website, the América TvGO app, and even their YouTube channel.