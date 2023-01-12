Suzane von Richthofen, convicted of planning the death of her parents 20 years ago, was released on the afternoon of this Wednesday (11.jan.2023), after the Justice granted progression to an open regime.

According to the news portal metropolisesRichthofen was in the Santa Maria Eufrásia Pellier women’s penitentiary, in Tremembé, in the interior of the State of São Paulo.

Progression to the open regime is granted if the requirements established by the Penal Code are met, which mentions “self-discipline” and “sense of responsibility” of the convict.

If Richthofen commits an intentional crime –that is, with the intention of committing it–, she may be transferred back to the closed regime. The case remains under secrecy of justice.

Originally, Richthofen was sentenced to 39 years in prison under closed regime. However, as of 2015, she began to comply with a semi-open regime in Tremembé.

Daniel Cravinhos, Richthofen’s ex-boyfriend and responsible for the death of Manfred and Marísia Von Richthofen, was sentenced to 39 years and 6 months, but has been serving an open sentence since 2017.

On October 31, 2002, Suzane opened the door of the family mansion in Brooklin, São Paulo, so that the Cravinhos brothers could enter the residence. After that they went to the 2nd floor of the property and killed Manfred and Marísia with sledgehammers in the head.