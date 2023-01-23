“At the bottom there is room” 10 He promised to change the status quo in Las Nuevas Lomas, after the arrival of an Arab sheikh. This new character promised to make Teresita his wife and open a new Diego Montalbán restaurant in Dubai. However, the first advance hinted that it would be a scammer.

On the occasion of the premiere of its tenth chapter, we share all the details so you don’t miss it.

“In the background there is room 10”: when is chapter 10 released?

The tenth episode of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will be released on January 23. Fans hope that the marches will not force América Televisión to postpone its programming as it did on January 19.

“At the bottom there is room” 10×10: schedules to see “AFHS”

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10×10?

Season 10 of “There is room at the bottom” It can be seen through the América TV signal, as well as all installments of the series since 2009. In case you do not have said channel, you can use América TVGO to watch it LIVE.

Diego Montalbán could end up cheated. Photo: Composition/America TV

On which channels can I watch América TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Where to watch America TVGO?

To access América TVGO, all you have to do is go to its official website or download its mobile application (available for Android and iOS).