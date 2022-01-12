Bad news for video game lovers: getting a PlayStation 5 in 2022 will still be difficult and Sony he knows. Due in part to chip shortages, the company has struggled to keep up with demand for its flagship console.

For this reason, according to Bloomberg, Sony has decided to resort to maintaining the production of its PS4 throughout 2022. Although it never gave an interruption date for the assembly of its old-generation consoles, the company would have planned to do so at the end 2021, according to the aforementioned media.

This strategy would put about a million Playstation 4 new in 2022, which are easier and cheaper to produce because their chips are not as complex as those of its successor. This figure would be adapted depending on the demand.

Despite difficulties in production, Sony reported in October 2021 that the Playstation 5 to date accumulated 13.4 million units sold. For its part, since its launch in 2013, the company has sold more than 116 million PS4s.

Sony does not stop and announce the PlayStation VR2

The announcement was made during CES 2022, which takes place in Las Vegas, USA. Photo: PlayStation at CES 2022

The new viewers follow in the footsteps of virtual reality goggles like Meta’s Oculus Quest by including four cameras for motion tracking, eliminating the use of external cameras or sensors.

The new PlayStation VR2 They have an OLED screen that provides a resolution of 2000 × 2040 in each eye. In addition, they offer 4K HDR, a field of view of 110 degrees and a refresh rate between 90 and 120 hertz.

While these are attractive features, they are not what make these new scopes shine, as they integrate state-of-the-art technology that would put it ahead of other competitors. First of all, the new glasses virtual reality include eye tracking, which will transfer the gaze of the player to the game.

* With information from EFE