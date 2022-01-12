The tournament kicked off on Sunday amid security concerns, particularly in western regions where separatist rebels have launched deadly attacks on civilians and the military since 2017.

The city of Buea, which witnessed many clashes between the army and the rebels, hosts the teams of Group F, which includes Tunisia, Mali, Gambia and Mauritania.

Buea is about an hour’s drive from the coastal town of Limbe, where two Group F matches will be played on Wednesday.

Reuters was not able to independently verify whether there was fighting in the city on Wednesday.

Militias from the English-speaking minority in western Cameroon have been seeking to establish a separatist state called Ambazonia since 2017, in protest of their marginalization by the French-speaking government, as they described it.

The conflict has killed at least 3,000 people, forced nearly a million to flee, and both separatists and government forces are accused of abuses against civilians.