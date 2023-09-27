The center-right PP party, which received the most votes in Spain’s general elections in July, failed in its first attempt to be nominated to govern the European country.

This Wednesday (27), the Congress of Deputies rejected the investiture of the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as president of the Spanish government.

The leader of the center-right party received 172 votes in favor, but 178 deputies voted against him. To be invested, Feijóo needed 176 votes (half of the house, plus one).

On Friday (29), there will be another vote and the PP leader will no longer need an absolute majority to become president, just have more “yes” votes than “no”.

However, considering that the PSOE, the party of the current president of the government of Spain, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, the second most voted party in July, obtained support from nationalist parties (with platforms aimed at Spanish regions, not the country as a whole) and separatists to prevent Feijóo’s victory this Wednesday, it is unlikely that the PP leader will be successful in two days.

On Tuesday (26), Feijóo had criticized the PSOE for relying on the support of these parties to try to prevent the victory of the center-right, as they ask for concessions such as separatist referendums and amnesties for leaders of their parties.

“Neither the separatist movement can wait, nor the PSOE, to allow Bildu to decide for all Spaniards [partido separatista basco], which less than six months ago had more than 40 terrorists in its ranks. Esquerra cannot be allowed to decide for all Spaniards [partido

separatista catalão], which prides itself on forcing socialism to do the opposite of what it promises. And may Junts decide for all Spaniards [outro partido

separatista catalão]even less, after hearing everything they demanded”, he stated.

If Feijóo is not elected on Friday, Pedro Sánchez will be charged with the task of forming a government. In this case, the deadline for the socialist to obtain investiture would expire on November 27th. If neither of the two parties with the most votes in July receives sufficient support, new elections will be called for January 14th.