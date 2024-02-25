RIA: defector Kuzminov could rent an apartment in Spain under a gray scheme

Spanish realtor Ana Maria doubted the ability of defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov to buy housing in the city of Villajoyosa in Alicante. She told about this RIA News.

The expert pointed out that purchasing housing in the kingdom is a very long process, and “the bureaucrats, even if they wanted to, would not be able to process everything so quickly.” Most likely, she explained, Kuzminov was renting an apartment, and he could only rent it through a bribe or with the assistance of certain “acquaintances,” since he did not have a work contract or an official income statement.

The real estate agent also said that monthly rent for an apartment in that area costs residents about 1,000 euros per month. In addition, to move in, you usually need to pay a deposit for two months and a commission to the agency in the amount of a monthly fee.

On February 23, the Pais newspaper learned that Kuzminov had received forged documents from Spanish authorities. “Moncloa (the residence of the Prime Minister of Spain – Lenta.ru’s note) gave him false documents, but not protection,” the publication says. At the same time, it is not specified which documents we are talking about.

In August 2023, Kuzminov flew a Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine, which also carried a navigator and a technician who did not know about the pilot’s intentions. Upon arrival in Ukraine, according to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)we had to get rid of them.