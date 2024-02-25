Moments of tension were those experienced by the fans of 'Windowing' last Friday, February 23, when it became known what happened to the journalist and public figure Monica Castaneda. The 49-year-old woman it decompensated and alarmed those present who were in the being requiring medical attention as soon as possible. Find out everything that happened in the following note.

What happened to Mónica Castañeda on the set of 'Ventaneando'?

Thanks to her partner in 'Ventaneando' Pati Chapoy, it was possible to see what happened to Castañeda, since in her account X (formerly Twitter) shared the photo of Monica while she was treated by the studio's paramedics. The journalist it would have decompensated due to low pressure during the TV show's commercials, so fans couldn't see what happened to her.

This was the publication that Pati Chapoy made in X. Photo: capture of X/Pati Chapoy

What is the state of Mónica Castañeda's health after fainting in 'Ventaneando'?

Although everything he experienced during his stay on the set of 'Windowing' It was a great scare for Mónica Castañeda and those present, it was nothing more than that because the doctors were able to stabilize her quickly and managed to make the woman regain consciousness.

In the photograph that Chapoy uploaded you can see the journalist sitting at the moment when she is observed by the medical staffwhich seemed calm due to the reaction of the presenter after the intervention.

Users reacted to Mónica Castañeda's fainting in 'Ventaneando'

Pati Chapoy's publication gained a lot of popularity on the Internet due to the concern of Castañeda's fans, who assured that personality fainting was due to work overloadsince Mónica manages a saturated work schedule, which goes beyond space 'Windowing'. In this way, many followers recommended that he take a break from responsibilities so that he can lead a more relaxed life and away from stress.

Mónica Castañeda and her relationship with Daniel Bisogno, host of 'Veraneando'

What happened with Monica quickly brought to mind the case of Daniel Bisogno because the program's panelist also suffered a medical difficulty when his admission to a clinic due to a pulmonary complication was revealed. For this reason, followers of the program increased their concern about what has happened in recent weeks with their favorite public figures.

