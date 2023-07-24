A few days ago you read that Ricardo Salinas Pliego boasted in their social networks some characteristics of their personal boat, now, I use the same means of communication to present Elektra’s new yacht.

Can you buy it in small installments? Let’s see.

True to his controversial style, Salinas Pliego used his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’ to talk about the ‘yacht Elektra’.

Although we would like to tell you that the department store competing with Coppel will sell the aquatic unit, the truth is that it was all about a meme shared by the also owner TV Azteca, Totalplay and other companies.

“I already have my own yacht, and whoever tells me it’s a pancha, I block it out of envy.”

Even so, the users of Elon Reeve Musk’s social network exploded as tends to happen in the publications of the third richest man in Mexico, according to Forbes magazine.

The life of Salinas Pliego

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a prominent and visionary Mexican businessman, is the founder and CEO of Grupo Salinas, a conglomerate that houses a diversity of companies in different areas, such as media, department stores, financial services, and telecommunications.

With a success that has positioned him as the third wealthiest man in Mexico, with an estimated fortune of more than 11.8 billion dollars in 2022, only surpassed by Carlos Slim and Germán Larrea.

Within its vast business empire, TV Azteca stands out, a prominent television network that ranks second in size in Mexico. Its influence covers not only the country but also other Latin American nations, making it a reference in the world of communication.

Another significant achievement of Salinas Pliego is Elektra, a chain of stores that offers a wide variety of products, including financial services through Banco Azteca. This bank, one of the largest in Mexico, has expanded its presence to Latin American countries.

In addition, his entrepreneurial vision stands out with Totalplay, a telecommunications company that provides television, internet and telephone services to homes, companies and the government, offering comprehensive and modern solutions in the digital world.

On a personal level, Ricardo Salinas Pliego is a family man. With two marriages, he has raised an extensive lineage. Three children were born from his first union with Ninfa Sada Garza: Ninfa, Benjamín and Hugo Salinas Sada.

After marrying María Laura Medina in 2001, he has been blessed with three more children: Mariano Mateo, Cristóbal Patricio and Ricardo Emilio Salinas Medina.