This was Messi’s meeting with Faryd Mondragón in Miami

Lionel Messi with Faryd Mondragon.
The Colombian exporter does not miss the star’s arrival in the MLS.
Leo Messi debuted on Friday in the second part and led the triumph of inter miami 1-2 against Cruz Azul this Friday with an impressive free-kick goal, the house brand, in the 94th minute.
It was the dream premiere for the Argentine, supported by his new fans, surrounded by celebrities and remembering that despite the inactivity he continues to be an absolutely differential player. Along with him, his partner and friend also debuted in Miami Sergio Busquetsthe only one who knew how to find him with guarantees on the pitch.
Faryd visited Messi
A Colombian already had the luxury of sharing a moment with Messi in Miami. Is about Faryd Mondragonthe former goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team and current football commentator on TV.
Faryd was with his family at the DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami, visiting the Argentine star, and kept a photo for posterity.
In one of the photos, Messi appears in casual clothing, in a white T-shirt. Also the exporter, who in the second photo hugs La Pulga. .
“Thank you” was enough for Faryd to express his admiration and gratitude to Lionel Messi and to david beckham American club owner.
In addition, one of the sons of the ‘Turk’, a World Cup player in 1994, 1998 and 2014, already wears one of the most fashionable shirts in world football.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
