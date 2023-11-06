All Ducati news on display at EICMA 2023. The Borgo Panigale company is preparing to be a protagonist at the eightieth edition of the International Two-Wheel Exhibition, scheduled for Rho Fiera Milano from 7 to 12 November. The most awaited moment will be the live presentation on Tuesday 7 November, when a new model from the 2024 range will debut as part of the Ducati World Premiere.

Ducati successes in motorsport

It will be on display at the stand of the Bolognese brand the Panigale V4 R, which with Alvaro Bautista confirmed itself as World Superbike champion in Jerez, winning the prestigious “triple crown”, i.e. the rider, team and manufacturer titles. Alongside him, also the DesmosediciGP with which Pecco Bagnaia will face the duel for the riders’ title with his brand mate Jorge Martin in the three final races of the MotoGP. Ducati won the manufacturers’ title in Indonesia, and mathematics already assigns the respective titles to a Ducati rider and team. Both bikes will be displayed with the yellow livery used by the official MotoGP and WorldSBK riders in the Italian Grands Prix and, for the Superbike, also in the final test in Jerez.

The electric

There is also space for electric motorbikes, with the V21L prototype of the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship which from Friday will be replaced by the world champion Panigale V2 Supersport with Nicolò Bulega, who will be visiting the Ducati stand. The Rossa stand will also host the nine-time motocross world champion Antonio Cairoli, who has joined the family of the Bolognese brand as a high-performance tester for the development of the prototype which will be developed in the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship next year.

New features in the Adventure range

Alongside the racing Ducatis there will be all the new features of the 2024 range, starting with the new one V4 S Grand Tourpassing through the V4 RS, the sportiest Multistrada equipped with a Desmosedici Stradale engine equipped with a dry clutch. The Adventure world is completed with the DesertX. Alongside the standard version, perfect for those who use the motorbike every day and even on the most adventurous journeys, the Ducati stand hosts the specialist DesertX Rally.

The new Ducati Superquadro Mono

Space also for the new single-cylinder from Borgo Panigale, the Hypermotard 698 Mono with the new Superquadro Mono engine. The space dedicated to the “Next-Gen” Scrambler® will host the three Icon models, Full Throttle and Nightshift, and the superstructures customized by the two artists Van Orton Design, protagonists of the “Next-Gen Tour” throughout Europe during the year .

Events

The Motolive outdoor area will be the scene of the show-offs, performances riding the new 2024 Ducatiof the stunt Emilio Zamora (Thursday 9th, 3.20pm and Saturday 11th at 12.45pm) and the pilots Nicolò Bulega (Friday 10th, 2.25pm), Luca Salvadori (Saturday 11th, 3.50 pm) e Kevin Vandi(Sunday 12th, 12.15pm). Furthermore, in the E-Mobility area, enthusiasts will be able to try Ducati E-Bikes or take advantage of the Photo Opportunity offered by the station with the folded Hypermotard 698 Mono and dedicated backdrop. Still in the Motolive area, there will be racing on Friday 10th the International Maxienduro Race a pursuit race reserved for knobby twins in which the Ducati DesertX Rally will challenge its rivals led by Antoine Meo. Qualifying will take place at 11.55am, while the final will be at 3.25pm.