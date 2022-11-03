Shot published a video from inside the PMC Wagner Center building in St. Petersburg

A video appeared on the network from inside the PMC Wagner Center building in St. Petersburg, the opening of which was announced earlier by the entrepreneur, owner of the Concord company and founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Evgeny Prigozhin. The corresponding video was published Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows that the building has many floors, and its structure is made of glass. At the same time, the corresponding symbols are applied to the windows and doors of the center.

It is noted that the official opening of the building is scheduled for Friday, November 4.

Prigozhin previously explained that the mission of the PMC Wagner Center in the Northern capital is to provide a comfortable environment in which new ideas will appear to improve the defense capability of Russia, including information.

The project includes a complex of buildings that hosts free accommodation for inventors, designers, IT specialists, as well as sites for experimental production and various start-up spaces. It is located in the public and business complex “Sea Capital” on Far East Avenue.