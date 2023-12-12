“Izvestia”: the State Duma proposes to reduce the age of early retirement

A bill to lower the age of early retirement will soon be submitted to the State Duma. They write about it “News”.

The document proposes to set the length of the insurance period for obtaining the right to early retirement at 37 years for men and 32 years for women. Now this figure is at least 42 years for men and 37 years for women.

The age at which you can take early retirement will not change – no earlier than 60 years for men and 55 for women.

According to deputies, such a measure will stimulate the desire to work under an official contract among more citizens. It is expected that it will be possible to remove about 50 percent of Russians’ salaries from the “gray” zone.