













Seishun Buta Yarou releases the latest promotional video for his film that is already a success









The first of two films from Seishun Buta Yarou and we can say that he is certainly doing well It was placed in fourth place at the Japanese Box Office.

To give you an idea, it sold 119,000 tickets and earned the not insignificant amount of 1.1 million dollars in the first three days. Already in the second week, this animation of Seishun Buta Yarou He dropped to eighth place and earned just under half of the first week's $453,900.

Those who are not yet going to see it or want to consume it for the second time will find that cinemas are giving away illustrations from this series designed by Satomi Tamura. Among the characters you will encounter are Rio Futaba, Nodoka Toyohama, Kaede Azusagawa and Shoko Makinohara.

The latest video gives us a good idea of ​​the animation quality, a bit of story context, and a bit more.

Where to watch Seishun Buta Yarou?

As the first film arrives Seishun Buta Yarou to our continent – ​​because it is a popular product and it will surely do so – we tell you where to watch this series.

The first thing you should know is that Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai It can be seen through the Crunchyroll service. This animation premiered in October 2018 in Japan and is based on the light novel of the same name.

In the not too distant future we will have a new anime from this series that is inspired by the so-called university arc that is available in the light novels.

