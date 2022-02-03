The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) has proposed raising the income bar for self-employed IT specialists. This is reported by Izvestia with reference to the report of the RSPP for the government of the Russian Federation, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR), the State Duma and the Federation Council.

It is clarified that the salary of “home-based” workers is planned to be increased from 2.4 million rubles to 5 million rubles a year, which could increase the number of officially registered self-employed who will pay taxes at a reduced rate.

“Given an average annual wage growth rate of 10 percent, increasing the income threshold at which a special tax regime for the self-employed can be applied will increase the number of individuals (…) operating in the field of IT in the legal field, as well as provide an increase in tax deductions from their activities,” the authors of the initiative emphasized.

Earlier it became known that the largest salary among young Russians is received by programmers involved in the implementation and maintenance of 1C programs, and design engineers. From the applicant for the vacancy of a 1C programmer, knowledge of basic business processes, 1C configurations and query language is required, as well as the ability to program in managed forms and write data exchange rules. The specialist will have to maintain and develop the accounting system, implement new tools and advise users.