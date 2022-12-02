A robot for technical reconnaissance and evacuation of the wounded was invented at the Khrulev Military Academy

A robot capable of clearing mines, conducting technical reconnaissance, evacuating the wounded, and launching and charging drones has been invented at the Khrulev Military Logistics Academy named after General of the Army Khrulev. This is reported RIA News with reference to Rospatent.

Scientists have designed a light unmanned platform, which is equipped with a manipulator, a machine gun, systems for smoke screens and mine search, a platform for launching and charging the drone. Kevlar body provides protection.

The specialists explained that the operator, using drones, will conduct reconnaissance of the area, determine the coordinates of faulty or mined equipment, and lay a safe route. After that, the robot moves to the specified point, it can be either controlled from the remote control or work autonomously.

Scientists noted that similar projects are either not equipped with drones or do not have chargers and do not allow landing back on the platform after launch. The invention involves charging the UAV battery included in the kit using magnetic contacts.

“Thus, the invention makes it possible to simplify the design and improve the reliability of the technical intelligence robotic complex, provide the ability to detect mines and other explosive devices, implement duplex communication and recharging the UAV, and also implement the possibility of automated obstacle recognition,” summed up the experts.

