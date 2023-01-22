Karchaa: Russia is focused on the maximum preservation of the staff of Zaporizhzhya NPP

Employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) sign contracts with the operating company, the deadline has been extended so as not to put undue pressure on people, writes TASS with reference to Renat Karchaa, Advisor to the General Director of Rosenergoatom Concern.

According to him, people are afraid, but despite this, the process of signing agreements is underway. “He just became much slower, we are not bluffing. We have been saying all the time that we are focused on the maximum preservation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP staff,” he stressed.

Karchaa added that Russia will be able to fill all the vacancies using the personnel reserve, but is striving to keep the team. “That’s why we are extending deadlines,” he added. At the same time, the adviser admitted that “there will come a time when it will be impossible to wait,” since we are talking about nuclear safety.

Earlier, Karchaa announced that Ukraine is stepping up attempts to recruit employees of the facility. In November, ZNPP was damaged as a result of strikes inflicted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).