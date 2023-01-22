Home page World

From: Yasina Hipp

A US man turns out to be an honest finder after finding several thousand dollars in a McDonald’s bag. He returns the money to the branch.

Munich – When the stomach growls and hunger gnaws, the radiant yellow “M” always offers a quick solution to fill the stomach. And even if the fast food chain from the USA is actually known for greasy and unhealthy food, there are also some healthy products on the menu. And not only with burgers, fries and Co. there are regular innovations MC Donalds. At the beginning of this year, the Group introduced a new option in the selection of drinks. An American was not interested in drinks. He actually just wanted a refreshment, but then experienced a slightly different McDonald’s surprise. He recorded all of this on TikTok.

McDonald’s: TikToker finds thousands of dollars in burger bag and returns it

The user Josiah Vargas publishes a video on TikTok under the name “dookiedoeboy” in which he documents his unforgettable visit to McDonald’s. As he reports, he went to a branch and got his “Sausage McMuffin” in a rather large bag. When he reaches into the bag, he finds “a few thousand dollars” in plastic bags. In disbelief, he holds the chunks of money up to the camera and asks: “What is that? Why are they doing this?” But because Josiah considers himself a “good person,” he decides to bring the money back.

The McDonald’s guest found several thousand dollars in the bag. © mix1/imago/Screenshot/dookiedoeboy/TikTok

TikToker brings back money – and gets mini compensation

As can be seen in the video, Josiah carries the bag with the money into the McDonald’s branch – even though he hesitates on the way and asks himself: “Why are you putting me in this situation?”. On site, the employees then react with relief. They thank you profusely, hug the honest finder and reward you with $200. But Josiah hopes for more: “I’ll get McDonald’s for a month for free, I guess.” But that’s just wishful thinking for the American.

Many other tik tok-Users celebrate him in the comments:

“You probably saved everyone’s jobs”

“You are an amazing person”

“Karma rules and you will be blessed”

It still has to be clarified whether he will still have free burgers and fries in addition to good karma and $200. In another video, he reports that he was back in the branch a few days later and the employees “had no idea” who he was. He had to pay for his order. The TikTok community is now calling on McDonald’s to act: “McDonald’s, he deserves McChicken for free, fix that!” Incidentally, it is not known why the money was in the bag and then given out in error.

Again and again there are honest finders who return large amounts of money. That’s how the network celebrated “Honorary Julius” from Heidelberg.