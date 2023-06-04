Retired colonel Nasonov: Russia’s territorial size makes it difficult to defend

Successful defense of Russian territory by means of air defense (AD) depends on technical solutions and the choice of terrain. About it declared security expert, reserve colonel, combat veteran Roman Nasonov in an interview with Ura.ru.

He expressed confidence that President Vladimir Putin instructed to find a technological and military-technical solution to improve the situation with defense. According to the expert, the task will be completed efficiently and in a short time. “But it will be based on the interaction of various technical, fire, barrier solutions, based on the terrain, its remoteness, densely populated area,” Nasonov noted.

He added that ensuring comprehensive protection of Russia is problematic due to its territorial size. At the same time, the reserve colonel believes, other countries may face much greater danger. “If, for example, we take the United States, then to a greater extent they border on the ocean surface, that is, from there the probability of these drones flying up, of course, is about zero. But on the other hand, powerful missile carriers may appear there, which will become much more difficult for the Americans than these small drones for us, ”summed up Nasonov.

Earlier, the Russian leader signed a law ratifying an agreement on the creation of a Joint Regional Air Defense System (ORS PVO) with Kyrgyzstan.