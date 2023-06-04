Sunday, June 4, 2023
Colombia is left out of the Sub-20 and the memes go on the attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 4, 2023
in Sports
Colombia is left out of the Sub-20 and the memes go on the attack


A lot of humor and irony on social networks for the defeat of the National Team.

Colombia lost to Italy 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Sub 20 world and said goodbye to the tournament.

The defeat awakened irony in the social networkswhere users humorously attacked the National Team.

SPORTS

#Colombia #left #Sub20 #memes #attack

