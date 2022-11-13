The Russian government rejected the indexation of pensions for working pensioners

The Russian government rejected the draft law “On Amendments to the Law “On Insurance Pensions” to establish a fair procedure for recalculating and resuming the indexation of insurance pensions for working pensioners. It is reported “News”.

At the end of the summer, the document was submitted to the State Duma by a group of deputies headed by Leonid Slutsky. The initiative assumed that from January 1, 2023, the old-age insurance pension for working pensioners would be recalculated based on the maximum value of the individual pension coefficient, and indexation of these payments would also resume.

The government’s opinion states that the intended purpose of the insurance pension is to compensate a person for earnings or other income in connection with the onset of incapacity for work due to old age or disability.

“The payment of an insurance pension to working citizens without indexation corresponds to the basics of compulsory pension insurance,” the document says.

Earlier, the deputy head of the LDPR faction, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Yaroslav Nilov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that the faction proposes to protect the rights of working pensioners, return indexation to them and fully recalculate pensions annually on August 1.