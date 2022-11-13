Cristiano Ronaldo denounces that they tried to get him out of Manchester: ‘Betrayed’

the portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has decorated this Sunday that he has felt “betrayed” by his club, Manchester United, which has turned him into a “black sheep” who is blamed for everything that has gone wrong in the entity, and believes that now is forcing him to leave.

‘Manchester United tried to force me out’

“Manchester United tried to force my departure. Not only the manager, but also the rest of the people around the club. I felt betrayed“, Cristiano Ronaldo told the English journalist Piers Morgan, from ‘The Sun’.

“I feel like some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not just this year, but also last season,” he added.

Referring to his last managers at United, the Portuguese said he only respects Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked just weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club.

On Ralf Rangnick he stated: “If you’re not even a manager, how can you be the boss of Manchester United? I’ve never heard of him.”

Of Erik Ten Hag, who suspended Ronaldo last month for refusing to be substituted at the last minute against Tottenham, he said: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show me respect. If he doesn’t respect me, I will never respect him”.

Also to his former teammate, Wayne Rooney, very critical of the Portuguese: “I don’t know why he criticizes me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say I look better than him, which is true.”

Ronaldo says Old Trafford officials came to doubt him when he explained why he couldn’t return, leaving him feeling “hurt” and “bad”.

*With EFE

