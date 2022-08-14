Sabrina Ferilli is one of the well-known faces of TV; showgirl and actress we have appreciated the irony since she participates as a judge in Tu si que vales together with her friend Maria De Filippi with whom she sets up amusing theaters that often see her victim of jokes.

At 58, Ferilli is always beautiful, but it wasn’t always like that, at least according to what she told on the show Today is another daytalk show hosted by Serena Bortone.

On that occasion the woman admitted in fact: “As a teenager I was ugly, I didn’t have anyone to court me until I was 25/26 years old. I was safe until middle school, but in high school it was a carnage. I got stuck, eyebrows and hairs everywhere, after all we are Mediterranean “

“Then I saved myself, I regained a certain physicality. Let’s face it: I didn’t feel ugly, they made me feel there the other kids. I was disappointed. I haven’t had any boyfriends for a long time. That is an age when you love little girls, who weigh very little, with beautiful hair. I had this mountain of black hair ” Sabrina had said.

Sabrina Ferilli at the sea without makeup: the wonderful photos

Recently, however, the wonderful showgirl showed herself to the sea completely removed getting tons of positive comments and compliments from thousands of fans. There are many people who once again underlined its extreme beauty, soap and water, which has always distinguished it.

The beautiful showgirl in the last few days has shown herself through her Instagram profile in total relaxation by the sea. The latter in fact, she is spending the August holidays between sun, beach and fun without thinking about the tricks let alone her beautiful clothes.

Today Sabrina Ferilli boasts a 20-year-old beauty with her stunning physique, considered a real one sex symbol he was not afraid to show how beautiful a woman can be at any age without the need for filters, tricks and trappings.

Through her Instagram profile, she often likes to show herself without makeup, in a completely natural way, like the last shot that sees her with her hair tied, big sunglasses and a beautiful blue sea in the background. A vacation waiting to resume his work on TV for a season that promises to be full.