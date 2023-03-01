From March 1, Russian drivers must comply with the new rules for driving around roundabouts. According to them, now when entering a circle not from the main road, the driver must give priority to those who are already moving along such an intersection.

And when crossing equivalent streets, it is necessary to let those drivers who are already moving in a circle. Relevant Decree published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

According to the previous version of the rules of the road (SDA), when entering a roundabout, the driver always had to give way to the cars on it, regardless of whether he was entering the main or secondary road.

New changes in traffic rules were approved by the Russian government last fall.

On February 18, experts from Avtodom Group of Companies and AvtoSpetsCentre Group of Companies warned that new traffic rules would come into force in Russia from March 1. The changes, in particular, will affect the marking of signs and markings in the parking area and unregulated intersections. There will also be some new road signs.

Another innovation will affect unregulated intersections: from now on, they may have an additional section with a white signal that will warn of pedestrian crossings after the turn. Experts stressed that it will be necessary to give way to pedestrians, regardless of the traffic light signal.

Earlier, on January 27, Alexander Tolmachev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Development of Transport Infrastructure, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the idea of ​​​​creating the People’s Inspector application, with which citizens can record cases of violations of traffic rules by drivers on a smartphone camera, – necessary initiative, but its technical details need to be worked out.

It is expected that the online service will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. Using the application, citizens will be able to record the facts of non-compliance with traffic rules, as a result of which violators will receive fines, and users who post evidence will receive bonuses for paying for parking and for other purposes.